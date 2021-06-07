Bonnie L. Mullinex, 74, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center, following an extended illness.
She was born on August 24, 1946, in Forkston, Pa., the daughter of the late Orval and Alberta (Goss) Johnson.
Bonnie loved spending time outside in her flower gardens tending to them. When she was no longer able to work with her flowers, due to her health issues, Bonnie loved receiving bouquets to enjoy. She also enjoyed crocheting through the years and spending time fishing with friends. Bonnie enjoyed doing various crafts and coloring pictures with gel pens.
She is predeceased by husbands Tommy Lockett and Redmound “Red” Mullinex, son Charlie Fassett, Jr., stepson Dale, and brother Burton Johnson.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Anthony Force, daughter Tina Weaver, son Scott Fassett, stepdaughter Margaret, grandchildren Tonia, Lynn, Travis, Josh, Amanda, James, Crystal and John, and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Arthur Johnson and Louis Johnson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her beloved dog Jody.
A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.