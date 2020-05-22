Sandra L. Turner, 78, of Sayre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. The family is planning a Celebration of her Life at a later date. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com