CWO2 William F. Carberry II, U.S. Army, retired, 92, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Sayre Personal Care Center.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1927 in Worcester, Mass., the son of the late William F. and Alice Mary (McGinn) Carberry.
William retired from the U.S. Army after 21 years. He started his military career in the Army-Air Corps during World War II, serving in China. He met and married his wife, Marian Allen, in 1945. Upon retirement, they settled in Athens, Pa. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Mansfield State University in 1982. He worked for Bradford County as a social worker, retiring in 1988.
He was a lifetime member of the Athens Borough Fire Department and Fire Police, a member of the VFW Skiff-Bower Post No. 1536, Athens American Legion Post No. 246, Knights of Columbus, Ball Skerpon Post 773, and the Elks. He was a member of the Valley Catholic churches and enjoyed singing in the choir.
William was an avid hunter and enjoyed playing poker with his friends. After retirement, Bill and Marian enjoyed traveling with their good friends George and Toni Ballenstedt, until Marian’s passing in 2009.
He is predeceased by his wife, Marian H. Carberry; granddaughter, Emily Joy Iddings; and son-in-law, Alkiviadis “Alex” Stampoulis.
William is survived by his children, Susan and Donald Lange of Fredericksburg, Va., Marian and Clayton Loushay of Woodbridge, Va., Patricia Stampoulis of Spring Hill, Fla., Pamela and Dr. Eduardo Ehrenwald of Duluth, Minn., Retired Lt. Col. William and Stephanie Carberry of Colorado Springs, Colo., Douglas and Colleen Carberry of Woodbridge, Va., and Laura Carberry of Elmira, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jeffrey and Cristi Lange, Elizabeth and Brian Nast, Charles and Gisela Sturzenegger, Matthew Pennell, Fevronia and Michael Broderick, Anastasia Stampoulis, Kyle and Lauren Carberry, Stephen and Emily Carberry, Annie Carberry, Courtney Carberry, Samantha Carberry, Casey Iddings, and Kelly Anne Iddings; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Carberry of Milton, Mass.; sister, Doris Davis of New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in William’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
