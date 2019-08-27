Lucille C. (House) Hatch, 79, of Milan, Pa., passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Elderwood at Waverly.
She was born Aug. 16, 1940 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Eugene and Lillian Gibbs House.
Lucille attended Sayre High School. She worked at Tioga General Hospital for 38 years and then went to work for the Sayre School District for 14 years. She was a member of the Waverly United Methodist Church. Lucille enjoyed wine, cooking, watching birds and, most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2007; brothers Robert House and Thomas House; sisters Joan Morningstar, Elizabeth Payne and Doris Garland.
Lucille is survived by her children, Richard and Laurissa Hatch of East Smithfield, Pa., Lenore and Donald McCleron of Van Etten, N.Y., Ralph and Patricia Hatch of Conover, N.C., Randy Hatch of Athens, Pa., and Rodney Hatch of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren Tonya and Jason Carnrike, Donald (Mac) and Chenoa McCleron, Caitlin and John Willis, Kiley Hatch, Ryan and Mikki Hatch, Russell Hatch, Bradley Hatch, Zachary Hatch, Denver Hatch and Audrey Hatch; great-grandchildren Jocelyn McCleron, Devae Carnrike, Bryce Carnrike, Kapenzi Carnrike, Ariel Tedesco, Alex Rodas and Jakob Rodas; sisters Patricia McConnell of Bradford, N.Y., Mary Constantino of Vero Beach, Fla., and Ruth Marshall of Sayre, Pa.; brother and sister-in-law Butch and Janet House of Florida; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service will follow at the church at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Lucille’s name to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
