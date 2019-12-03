Jean M. Lee, 82, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Troy Community Hospital in Troy, Pa.
She was born on March 9, 1937 in Utica, N.Y. to her parents who predeceased her, William and Louise O’Brien Walsh. She met her husband, Jacob in 1957 and they were married in 1958. He predeceased her in 1997. She was also predeceased by her brother, Tom Walsh; and her sister, Beverly.
Jean is survived by her children: Kevin (Dorothy) Lee of Athens, Karen Lee of Tenn., Tom (Melissa) Lee of Towanda, Randy (Michelle) Lee of Gillett and Mike Lee of South Waverly; sister, Joan Teeter; grandchildren: Alisha, Kyle, Nathaniel, Shaunda, Julius, Tommy and Ashley, Tiffany, Jaclyn, Brandon; great-grandchildren: Nikolas, Nathan, Laurel, Jack, Jada, Juliett, Janiya, Jenesis, Parker, Dawson and one on the way.
Jean was a 1955 graduate of Waverly High School. While in school, she worked at O’Brien’s Restaurant. After graduation, she went to work at Westinghouse in Elmira, N.Y. She worked at Bradford County Day Care and the Evening Times in Sayre, Pa. Jean loved to bake cakes and do her crafts. She was a member of TOPS.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Burial will be at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens at the convenience of the family.