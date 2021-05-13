Charles E. De Rose, 81, Towanda, formerly Sayre, passed away February 14 at the Robert Packer Hospital. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for “Chuck” will be held Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at the Sayre Historical Society “Railroad Museum,” 103 So. Lehigh Avenue, with Pastor Kitty Keller officiating. Caring assistance provided by Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, Sayre Pa.
Gallery collections
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!