Charles E. De Rose, 81, Towanda, formerly Sayre, passed away February 14 at the Robert Packer Hospital. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service for “Chuck” will be held Saturday, May 22 at 1 p.m. at the Sayre Historical Society “Railroad Museum,” 103 So. Lehigh Avenue, with Pastor Kitty Keller officiating. Caring assistance provided by Thomas Cremation and Funeral Services, Sayre Pa.