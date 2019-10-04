Paul S. May Jr., 55, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1964 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Paul S. and Carole R. (Jackson) May.
Paul was employed with Muldoon Housing. He enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
He is predeceased by his sister, Judy.
Paul is survived by his brother, Mike May of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; niece, Nicole Walston of Kennesaw, Ga.; his favorite uncle, Sam Jackson of Athens, Pa.; aunts, Janice Brown of Jacksonville, Fla., Kathy Finnerty of Athens, Pa., and Linda May of Towanda, Pa.; uncle, Jerry Jackson of Athens, Pa.; aunt and uncle, Becky and Bill Steafather of Groton, Conn.; and several cousins.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. A memorial service will follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
