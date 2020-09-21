Daniel Joseph Hackett, 64, of McDonough, N.Y., formerly of Towanda Township, Pa., passed away at his home Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020 following declining health
Daniel was born in Rahway, New Jersey on October 19, 1955, the son of Herbert L. Hackett and Mary Elizabeth Gale Hackett.
He graduated from Towanda High School in 1973 and served with the United States Army at Fort Knox, KY. Daniel was self-employed for many years in farming, as a milk truck driver and heavy equipment operator. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda following 13 years of service. Daniel moved to New York State in 2014 to raise beef cattle full time. He enjoyed raising horses, beef cows, dogs, farming, and tractors. He was a member of the Towanda First United Methodist Church, Towanda Gun Club, Monroeton Rod and Gun Club, and the Twin Tiers Tractor Club.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Vera Marie Montgomery Hackett; children, Kathy (Lou) Luckmeier of Ohio, Michael Hackett of Towanda; stepdaughter, Rose (Shawn) Baker of Rome; grandchildren, Katie Hackett, Kelsey Hackett, Jeremy Hackett, James Hackett, Zachary Luckmeier, Zane Luckmeier, Zandor Luckmeier, and Zaydon Luckmeier; step-grandchildren, Steven Vogel, Anthony Vogel, and Kaleigh Vogel; sister, Gretchen (Clifford) Chilson of Towanda; brother, Shon (Stacy) Hackett of Towanda, as well as several nieces and nephews. Daniel was predeceased by his parents.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, Pa.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, Pa. with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 and Beirne-Webster VFW Post 1568, Towanda according full military honors.
