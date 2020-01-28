Thelma C. West, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center in Wernersville, Pa. A longtime Waverly resident, Mrs. West lived in Wernersville, near Reading, Pa., for the last seven years.
She was born Dec. 8, 1930 in Endicott, the daughter of Mabel L. and Joseph H. Martynek.
Thelma was a graduate of Union Endicott High School, attended Keystone Jr. College and graduated from the University of Maryland Cosmetology School in 1954. She owned the Martynek Beauty Salon in West Corners, N.Y., until her marriage in 1956 to Olin E. West Jr. of Waverly.
After moving to Waverly, she also worked for the Pennsylvania Gas Company, served as a Welcome Wagon hostess and as the Executive Director of the Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, a job she truly loved.
Thelma was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church. Up until her marriage, she belonged to the Central Methodist Church in Endicott and then at the Waverly United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Before her marriage, she was active with the Methodist Church on both a local and conference level. In 1952 she participated in the Christian Youth Study Caravan, a missionary-friendship bicycle tour to Sweden. She served as a counselor to the adult Methodist Youth Fellowship at Central Methodist Church and held a leadership role with the Wyoming MYF Conference for a number of years. In Waverly, she was chair of the Memorial Committee, a member of the administrative board, played in the adult Handbell Choir, belonged to the Alethea Class and the United Methodist Women.
Thelma was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed traveling with family and bus trips with her good friend Barbara Koop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Alden.
She is survived by her two children Ellen R. West of Reading, Pa., Carl J. West (Gloria) of Williamsburg, Pa.; two grandchildren, Joshua (Desagie) West and Jacob (Virginia) West; and two great-grandchildren, Sam and Virginia.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, N.Y.
Memorial donations may be made in Thelma’s name to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Thelma’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.