Madalene “Betsy” Lake Swetland, 90, of East Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1930 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles M. and Irene J. Lake.
Betsy was a lifelong Valley resident. She was a 1948 graduate of Sayre High School and attended Mansfield College. Betsy married Richard Swetland on June 2, 1950 and they were married for 58 years until his passing in 2008. Together, they raised their family in Athens. Betsy was a substitute teacher for Athens Area Schools and worked for Tom Thumb Nursery School in South Waverly for 15 years. She and her husband, Richard, owned and operated the Music Box in Athens for 15 years. Betsy loved all animals, especially dogs. She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Europe and across the U.S. They also spent winters in Florida. Betsy enjoyed her daily walks with her pets and visiting with neighbors along the way.
Betsy loved music and played both the piano and violin. She taught private piano lessons. She was a lifelong member of the Valley Presbyterian Church, singing in both the Athens and Sayre church choirs, serving in the Women’s Association at the Sayre church, and served as an Elder at the Athens church. Betsy was a longtime volunteer for the Robert Packer Hospital Women’s Auxiliary.
She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Swetland, and two brothers, David and Jerry Lake.
Madalene is survived by her children, Charles “Ritch” and Connie Swetland of Fair Haven, N.Y., Milly and Bill Allen of Ridgebury, Pa., Jane and George Lehman of Elmira, N.Y., Peggy and Giff Wolcott of Waverly, N.Y., and Steve and Linda Swetland of Athens, Pa., grandchildren and their spouses, Jon and Karin Allen, Kari and Jeff Sitzer, Miranda and Mike Schrader, Nathan and Anna Swetland, Courtney, Zeb, Russell and Melinda Lehman, Theodore, Madeline, Tyler, Sierra, and Asia, great-grandchildren, Erica, Alysha, Alexa, Ava, Megan, Josie, Amy, Richard, Thomas, Rosi, and Ashley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A service will be held privately for family with her pastor, the Rev. Sharan Knoell, officiating. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. As a reminder to family, CDC guidelines will be followed for the service.
Burial will be at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa., at the convenience of family.
Memorial donations may be made in Madalene’s name to Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, Ulster, PA 18850 or Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly, NY 14892.
Betsy’s family wishes to thank Sayre Healthcare Facility for the compassionate care their loved one received at both the assisted living and the nursing home.
