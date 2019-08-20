Donald F. Porter, 84, a lifelong resident of Waverly, N.Y., and the oldest of six brothers, passed away on August 15 with his loving and devoted wife of nearly 55 years by his side.
Don passed due to complications following a brief recurrence of small cell lung cancer to his brain.
Don worked in the family business before and after serving in the US Airforce as a medic during the Korean War. He was well known and successful in the Valley as an honest and straightforward car salesman for 35 years, and extended his already large family by creating strong relationships with his customers. Don was fiercely proud and protective of his children and brothers, and more than anything, enjoyed teasing and practical jokes on them and colleagues alike.
Don is survived by wife, Adele Modad Goodrich Porter; daughters, DJ Goodrich Sheldon (Willis) of Lawrenceburg, Tenn. and Diana Porter Bodden (Jason) of Carlsbad, Ca.; grandchildren, Mark Sheldon, Leah Wilburn, Hannah Bodden and Mason Bodden; brothers, Arthur (Alice) Porter of Barton, N.Y., John (Agnes) Porter of Greenwich, Ct., Ralph (Nancy) Porter of Waverly, N.Y. and Harold Porter of South Waverly, Pa. Don leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss his witty retorts and the glimmer in his eyes.
Don was predeceased by father and mother, Floyd and Sarah (Wells) Porter; brother, Gerald (Jerry) Porter and infant daughter, Donna Porter.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial to follow in the Porter Family plot in Forest Home Cemetery in Waverly. Memorial donations may be made in Donald’s name to local smoking cessation programs or a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Don’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.