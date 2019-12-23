Barbara M. Merrill, 81, of Waverly passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly, N.Y.
A very well attended time of calling was held on Saturday, December 21 from 1 to 3 PM at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Talmadge Hill Gospel Church, 1660 Talmadge Hill Road South, Waverly, N.Y. with Pastor Frank Wasielewski Jr officiating. Burial will be in Halsey Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barbara’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com