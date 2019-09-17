Beverly A. Varner, 68, of Sayre passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at home with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was predeceased by her parents, Weldon and Ruth Gee Brown; and a niece, Cathleen Harkness.
Beverly is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Robert Varner of Sayre; children, Shannon Murphy of Connecticut, Roger (Miguel Soto) Reeser of Arizona, Randi Reeve of Wyalusing, Pa., Robert Varner of Elmira and Steven (Dana) Varner of Sayre; siblings, Barb (David) Harkness of Elmira, Jim (Diane) Brown of Pennsylvania and Barri Hoffman of Texas; grandchildren, Kyle, Kaleb, Josh, Madison, Juliana, Jackson, Evan and Griffin; great-grandchildren, Jade and Skye; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bev graduated from Troy High School and went on to Elmira College. After college, she was the Activities Director at the Sayre House before spending 25 years at the Robert Packer Hospital, retiring as the Director of Volunteers. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, singing, cooking, entertaining, traveling, the outdoors and camping trips with her family.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor Beverly’s life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Beverly's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.