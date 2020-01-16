Jack R. Walmsley, 72, of Sayre Pa., passed away with his family by his side at his home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
He was born on August 6, 1947, in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Philip and Evelyn (Thompson) Walmsley.
Jack was a man of strong faith! Words cannot describe what his family meant to him. He loved spending time with his family and his dog, Bella. Jack lived his life every day as a faithful Christian so that others knew what his faith meant to him. Jack would share his love for the Lord and his faith in Him with all those around him.
He was a very talented carpenter, specializing in woodworking and cabinet making. Many of his creations can be found throughout the Valley and surrounding areas, some of which included the renovations of several local businesses and homes. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a lover of all music, but particularly enjoyed Elvis and Diana Ross. Jack enjoyed meeting up for coffee with his local buddies at various restaurants.
He is predeceased by his grandchildren; Coty Comstock and Skylar Ormond and brothers; William, Rodney, and Charles “Dick” Walmsley.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years; Emma (Vanderpool) Walmsley at home, children; Timothy and Tracy Sutton of Waverly, N.Y., Stacy and Ron Rice of Lawrenceville, Pa., Penny and Keith Ormond of Wayland, N.Y., and Jackie and Brian Kingsley of Athens, Pa., grandchildren; Danielle and Jacob Puusalu, Genevieve Sutton and Michael Alfonso, Timothy Sutton, Jr., Kaitlyn and Eric Floyd, Gavin Young, Hayley Ormond, Emily Ormond, Kelsey Hensley, Emma Kingsley and Daniel Killian, and Noah Kingsley, great-grandchildren; Quinn Puusalu, Meredith Floyd, Paisley Killian, and Evelyn Killian. He is also survived by his sister; Phyllis Ulicny, sister-in-law; Mary Walmsley, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 6 p.m. with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
A private burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. at the convenience of the family.
