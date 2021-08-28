Allan E. Diedrich, 63, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 at the Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, N.Y., after an extended illness. Allan was born on Nov. 15, 1957 at the Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, N.Y.
Allan worked at Kennedy Valve in Elmira from 1978 to 2002 as a machinist. He worked at the Hilliard Corporation from January 2002 until his death, also as a machinist. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his time off.
Allan is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathleen Diedrich; his two daughters , Melissa (Brian) Kanaley of Leroy, N.Y., and Patricia ( Matthew) Clark of San Diego, Calif. – a lieutenant in the United States Navy. Allan also had two grandchildren, Logan and Kendall Kanaley of Leroy, N.Y.
Allen was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Julia Diedrich, and his brother, Gary Furman.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Arnot Ogden Hospital for all they did during Al’s illness.
Graveside services will be held on Sept. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. Pastor Allan Bill of the Barton United Methodist Church will be officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Al’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.