No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it and only God knows why....Lois Hunt Gowan, 85, of Nichols passed away unexpectedly at her home on March 19, 2020.
Lois was born June 11, 1934 in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of William and Helen Carl VanSice. She lived most of her life in Athens, Pa. Lois was a 1952 graduate of Athens High School and was a Bulldog to the very end! Lois married her high school sweetheart, Donald E. Hunt, they were married fifty years before his death in 2004.
Lois worked as a waitress for many years for Covey’s Riverside Inn before going to work at the Ingersoll Rand in Athens. She also loved her jobs at Cheney’s Corner Cupboard and Party & Paper in Sayre. Most recently she worked in the snack bar at State Line Auto, where she was known as “the hot dog lady.”
Lois was an avid Yankees and Buffalo Bills fan. She was member of the Nichols American Legion Woman’s Auxiliary. Lois held the position of “Queen Mum” of the local chapter the Red Hatter’s, The Sassy Lasse’s. She always had a smile on her face and a smart alec response on her tongue.
Lois’ pride and joy were her family. She and Don had six children, The Six “K’s”, ~ Kenneth Hunt (Nancy Baird) of Hendersonville, N.C., Kevin (Saralene) Hunt of Ocala, Fla., Kim Hill (Howard Young) of Rome, Pa., Kathy (Brad) Moore, of Rome, Pa., Karl (Caroline) Hunt of Soddy Daisy, T.N., Kelley (Jack Williams) of Endwell, N.Y.. Her grandchildren Joel (Cherie) Hunt, Janelle Hunt- Howe, Brandi Brown, Carly (Max Simon), Curt (Morgan Creehan), and Craig Moore (Danielle Stopper), Logan (Tatiana), Kameron, and Kimberly Sowell (Brian Monk), Anna and Daniel Hunt, and 13 great grandchildren. Brother-in-laws; Canon Barnabas (John) Hunt, Ronald (Jan) Hunt, nieces Renee Garrison, Francine Hunt-Nobles, and Lesley Smith. Step-Brother-in-Law Jerry Gowan.
Guaranteed that there were always many laughs and picking on one another when there was a “Hunt get together.” She was all so known as “Ma Hunt” to many more of her “adopted” kids.
Lois was predeceased by her parents, husband, and second husband James Gowan, and faithful companion Shelby.
Due to the recent COVID-19 crisis there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made in her name to the Woman’s Auxiliary of the Nichols American Legion. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.