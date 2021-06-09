No farewell words were spoken, not time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why....
Richard Lee Babcock Jr., 64, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital.
Rick, as he was affectionately known by his family and many friends, was born on Oct. 2, 1956 in Johnson City, N.Y., a son of the late Betty Jean (Robinson) and Richard Lee Babcock Sr.
Rick was a graduate of the Sayre High School and proudly served his country with the U.S. Army as an Engineer and was in 101st Airborne Division Air Assault. An avid outdoorsman, Rick loved to spend time hunting, fishing and skiing. Rick loved the mountains of Montana and had enjoyed living there for seven years. Although his greatest blessing in his life was to be able to spend time with his son Dylan. Rick was knowledgeable in concrete commercial construction. He was a retired employee of Edger Enterprises and Rycon. Even following his retirement, they still called upon him for his expertise in commercial constructions.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son Dylan Babcock; his siblings: Pam Carpenter, Sandy (Randy) Talada, Cindy (Jim) Bobenchik, Tammy (Pete) Ringenary and Ron (Patty) Babcock. His beagle companion Nellie will also be missing his daily treats and outings in the car with Rick. Numerous nieces, nephews and their families also survive.
Abiding with his wishes, there will be no calling hours at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
“If loved could have saved you, you would have lived forever”