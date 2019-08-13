Helen Bubniak, 95, of 117 North Higgins Avenue, Sayre passed away peacefully at the Sayre Health Center on Monday, August 12, 2019 after a brief illness.
Helen was born in Sayre on September 4, 1923, to Dennis Novak and Paraska “Priscilla” Balash Novak and was the youngest of 10 children. She is predeceased by her 9 siblings, John, Harry, Andrew, Samuel, George, and David Novak, and sisters Katherine Murray, Eva Calveric, and Mary Novak.
Helen attended Sayre schools and in 1955 married Tony Bubniak. They celebrated 46 years of marriage until his passing in 2001.
Helen was an active member of the Epiphany Church where she was a member of the choir for over 25 years. Helen’s life revolved around her family and friends. Being from a large family and having multiple friends, she was never at a loss for company and cherished every moment with them. Helen was an avid sports fan, and was especially loyal to the New York Mets.
Helen is survived by her two children, Mary Ann Bubniak of Sayre, and Tony Bubniak (wife Janet) of Binghamton, 2 grandchildren Michael and Alyssa, and multiple nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, S. Elmer Ave. in Sayre and will be followed by an interment ceremony at the Ascension of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Athens Township, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in memory of Helen to the Church of the Epiphany or to the Sayre Public Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.