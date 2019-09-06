Robert Anderson, 80, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2019, surrounded by his family in the home that he built in East Smithfield, Pa.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1938 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Harold and Agnes Brennan Anderson.
Robert graduated from Sayre High School and worked at Ingersoll Rand for 42 years. Always the avid outdoorsman, he loved his family, fishing, and the time he spent in the woods.
He is predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Purl and Marion French, and sister-in-law, Vada Anderson.
Robert is remembered by his wife of 59 years, Judith “Judy” Anderson, at home; daughter and son-in-law, Audrey and William Cavazza of East Smithfield, Pa.; son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Lori Anderson of Milan, Pa.; grandchildren, Kate Cavazza, Caleb and Shannon Anderson, and Mickala Anderson; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; brother, Harold Anderson; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Joyce Anderson, and Charles and Barbara Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
