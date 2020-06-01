Carolyn May Geiger passed away peacefully in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 16th, 2020.
She was 74. Born May 15th, 1946, she was the daughter of John Rumpff Jr. and Lela May Eddy. Carolyn graduated from Athens High School in 1964 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ, in 1994. Her hobbies included singing — prior to marriage, she was a member of the choir at the Sayre Episcopal church — knitting, and playing her favorite video game, Zuma.
Carolyn loved working most of all, not retiring until age 71. Beginning with her first job as a hostess at O’Brien’s Inn in Waverly, N.Y., she also held jobs at Ingersoll Rand, Tioga Nursing home as a social worker, Tioga General Hospital as administrative assistant to Dr. Abraham, and as a receptionist/administrative assistant at Hellwig Investment Svcs and Charlie Buttke PLLC, both in Lake Havasu City.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Robert E. Geiger, daughter Melynda Geiger, and granddaughter Lindy Geiger, all of Lake Havasu City, AZ; daughter April (Abby) Geiger and of Montreal, Canada; sister Shirley Hickson of Daytona Beach Fla.; brother John (Jack) Rumpff of Athens Pa.; as well as several in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Celebration of life memorials will be held at a later date, at the family’s discretion. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carolyn’s name to the American Brain Foundation, a neuroscience crowdfunding platform where one hundred percent of your donation goes directly to the project. Charity Registration No. 411717098. https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/DrWerner