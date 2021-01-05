Gerald N. “Gerry” Jennings, 82, of Ulster, Pa., passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 at his home.
Services are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa.
Gerald N. “Gerry” Jennings, 82, of Ulster, Pa., passed away on Jan. 2, 2021 at his home.
Services are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!