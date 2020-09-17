Thomas F. Coleman, age 89, passed away at Elderwood at Waverly on September 16,2020.
Thomas was born Sept. 15,1931 to John J. and Margret Frawley Coleman. Thomas graduated from Waverly High School and was a lifelong Wolverine fan.
Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Army including 11 months in the Korean Conflict. Thomas worked many jobs including EMC and Rynone Industries but his primary job was being the consummate Uncle.
He was predeceased by his mother and father, brothers Richard E. and John J., sister Teresa Tersegno, nephews Philip Tersegno, Michael Coleman and Brian Stedge and niece Teresa L. Gruber.
He is survived by his sister in law Mary L. Coleman, nieces Johanna Couchman, Mary T. Coleman, Christine Stedge, Peggy Merrill, Patricia Goodwin and Kathy Frisbie, nephews John J., Richard E., James and David Coleman as well as multitudes of great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday September 21, 2020 from 11 to 12 at Luckner Funeral Home with burial at St. James cemetery to follow.
Please direct any donations to the Waverly Stray Haven in Thomas’ name. Please visit Lucknerfuneralhome.com to offer your condolences.