Betty Lee Lantz, 90, of Sayre passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Bradford County Manor in Troy, Pa., where she resided for the past 9 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Mildred Knecht; husband, Paul Lantz; brother, Stanley; sisters, Alice and Jane.
Betty is survived by her children, Paula Casselbury of Estero, FL, David (Leslie) Lantz of Sayre and Steve (Jill) Lantz of Athens; sister, Georgia Porcelli of Rochester, NY; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was born on April 4, 1929 in Elkins, West Virginia. On July 31, 1946 she married the love of her life, Paul J. Lantz and she was blessed with 49 years together.
Betty ran Betty’s Lee’s Beauty Shoppe in Sayre for 40 years. She enjoyed camping, bowling with Paul and cleaning. She was a member of the Athens Methodist Church.
A time of calling will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, PA. Memorial donations can be made in Betty’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Betty’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.