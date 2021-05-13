Jennifer (Jen) L. Parrish Sampson, 50, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2021 at her home, of natural causes. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Morning Times.
Please Note: Parrish Family Deli will be closed, and will reopen on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8 a.m.
A celebration of Jen’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Parrish Family Deli.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Burial Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.