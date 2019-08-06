Domenick “Don” P. Mancini, 76, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at home with his loving family beside him, following his brave battle with cancer.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1943 in Johnson City, N.Y., the son of the late Nick and Fannie (Macuch) Mancini.
Don went to Vestal High School, graduating in January of 1960, class of one. He then entered the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and later went on to earn an Associate Degree in Design Drafting from Broome Community College, and Polk Community College, Florida. Don owned and operated with his first wife, Jean, Eagle Star Inc. for over 25 years. He subcontracted with many companies, and then retired from DuPont, Towanda, Pa.
He loved his family and spending time with them. According to Don, his claim to fame was coaching his daughters’ softball team, their team winning the state championship in Florida and moving on to the World Series. He enjoyed working on cars, especially his many sports cars, but his love was working on Volkswagens, which at one time numbered 13. In the past, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Don had a great sense of humor but was most famous for his many pranks and joking around. No one was safe from him, but his main reason for it was his love of seeing people smile and hearing them laugh. Don was a kind and gentle soul who was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved spending time outdoors enjoying nature, one of his favorite spots was the back porch at his home with April. He was a man of deep faith and that showed in how he lived his life. Don’s kindness and generosity to others will always be remembered and he will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Don is predeceased by his first wife, Jean Kocak Mancini, and his brother Martin Mancini.
He is survived his wife of four years, April, at home; daughter Lorie Mancini of Lake Wales, Fla., daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Jeffery Barnes of East Smithfield, Pa., son and daughter-in-law Domenick and April Mancini of Tarpon Springs, Fla., stepson and his wife, Scot and Carrie Knox of Manassa, Va.; grandchildren Michael Petrulionis, Ashley and Lucas Terwilliger, Brittany and Nick Spence, Jeffery Barnes, Grant Barnes, Connor Knox, Gavin Knox, and Emily Carpenter-Tully; great-grandchildren, Lillian Jean and Liam Scot Terwilliger, and Olivia Marie Spence. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Tonia and Dave Dittrich, Nick and Sue Mancini, Gene and Julie Mancini, and Mary Jo and Stuart Brown; sister-in-law, Cheryl Mancini; numerous nieces and nephews; and his crazy cat Gypsy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. Bill Reynolds officiating.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Don’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Those wishing to send flowers, or express memories or condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.