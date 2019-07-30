Ronald Lane, 71, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away after a brief illness in his home on July 24, 2019.
He was predeceased by his father Marcean Lane and mother Eloise Lane and his brothers-in-law Ronald Lunn and Gary Humiston.
Ronald is survived by his daughter Cindy and (Jeff) Dubois. Also three grandchildren Tiffanie, Ashlie, and Kolbie Dubois, along with three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters Sharon Humiston, Barbara Lunn, and Marcy and (Gerry) Schutt, along with several nieces and nephews and a special niece Carla Smith, who helped him through his time of need, and care.
He was previously employed with Charm Pools for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his cats, watching NASCAR, and cheering on the NY Giants.
There will be no services at this time. The family will have a private celebration of his life.
If you wish to make any donation in Ronald’s name, the family have asked to honor his wishes, and have these be sent to his community Cancer Society or to the local Stray Haven.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Ronald’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.