Robert J. “Bob” Capece, 72, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born on August 26, 1947 in Sayre, Pa., the son of Michael and Anne (Jarvis) Capece.
Bob was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a graduate of Keystone College, University of Miami, and Nova University. Bob was the Owner and President of Val-Chem Company in Sayre for many years. He was a member of the Sayre American Legion Post #283, Skiff-Bower Post #1536 VFW, and the Masons.
He is predeceased by his parents, Michael and Louise Capece and Anne Jarvis Capece.
Bob is survived by his long-time partner, George Mastroianni and many lifetime friends.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is under the care of Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Those wishing, may make memorial contributions to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
