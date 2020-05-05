Dexter V. Carlin, 76, of York, Pa., formerly of Milan, passed away suddenly on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, of natural causes related to a longstanding heart condition; his death was unrelated to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
His beloved wife of more than 55 years, the former Helen Bonham, survives him. They were married on October 10, 1964. Dexter passed away peacefully with Helen at his side at their cabin home in Potter County.
Born July 24, 1943, in Coudersport, Pa., he was the son of the late Virgil D. and Pearl (Welch) Carlin.
Dexter graduated from Galeton High School. He went on to graduate from Robert Packer School of X-Ray Technology. Dexter was a Quality Engineer for IBM and Lockheed Martin for many years prior to retirement. In addition to woodworking and gardening, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He was a baseball fan, and enjoyed watching Little League as much as Major League games. Dexter was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Dianne M. Lash and her husband, Michael, of Annapolis, MD, and David V Carlin and his wife, Teresa, of Pleasant Mount; grandchildren Nathaniel and Conner Lash; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He also was preceded in death by his sisters, Beverly J. Bunce and Doris V. Flynn, and a brother, Dean C. Carlin.
Private interment will be in the East Dyberry Cemetery, Honesdale. A celebration of Dexter’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dexter’s memory to two organizations that support the outdoors he loved: Trout Unlimited (Trout Unlimited/Memorial Gift, PO Box 74000, Woolly Bugger WV 25438-7400), or the Ruffed Grouse Society (RuffedGrouseSociety.Org/products/donation/).
