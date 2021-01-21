Surrounded by her family and those that meant the world to her, Ann L. Salsman, 66, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on the evening on January 19, 2021 at her home following a valiant fight with cancer.
Ann was the daughter of the late John Baxter and Wilda Rae Simons, born in Sayre, Pa. on November 26, 1954. She graduated from Sayre High School in 1972 and worked at the Dandy Mini Mart in Sayre before retiring after 12 years of faithful service.
For Ann, her family meant the world to her. Every breath she took, she pressed forward with the intention of being their support, a principle she upheld even onto her bedside. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and also enjoyed crocheting. She was an avid fan of Judge Judy.
Ann will be missed by her daughters: Sirrena (Jeff) Vose and Tammy Hildebrant; her precious grandchildren: Michael, Alan, Alexz, Nicholas, Sarah, and Lacey. She will also be remembered by her brother William Baxter and her sisters: Zina Baxter (Don Seeley) and Michelle Baxter.
Ann was met in Heaven by her parents, her sister Diane Bodine, and her son-in-law Randy Hildebrant.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 22 at 2 p.m. at Bradford Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com