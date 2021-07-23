James F. Sturzen, 39, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Stroudsburg, Pa.
He was predeceased by his father, Joseph Sheehan Sturzen; his grandfather, David Sturzen; uncle, Daniel Sturzen; maternal grandparents, Francis P. and Rosalie A. Cassetta; maternal great-grandfather, Joseph Sheehan; maternal great-grandmother, Marie Slagle Sheehan; paternal great-grandfather, Otto Sturzenegger; and paternal great-grandmother, Cornelia Simmons Sturzenegger.
James is survived by his mother, Mary Cassetta Sturzen of Athens; brother, Joseph Sturzen Jr. of Athens; grandmother, Annette Sheehan Sturzen of Towanda: aunts, Patricia Sturzen of French Asylum, Susan Cassetta Giordano of Towanda, Pattricia Cassetta Drake and Robert Drake of Big Flats, N.Y.; cousins, Daniel Sturzen Jr. (Jeannie DeRick Sturzen), Jeffrey Sturzen (Julie Rosenberry Sturzen), Melinda Sturzen Cheresnowsky (Michael Cheresnowsky) of Port Huenme, Calif., Lisa Giordano Ammerman and Donald Ammerman of Towanda, Michael Giordano (Danielle Smith Giordano) of E. Shohola, Pa., Lauren Giordano of Ulster, Rebecca Drake of Big Flats, Christopher Drake of Big Flats, Amy (Eric) Thornsen of Corning; along with many special family and friends.
James graduated from Athens High School in 2000 and went on to attend college at Edinboro University. He was a manager at Sturzen Furniture for over 15 years before relocating to Stroudsburg to work at EFO Furniture. Jim was an avid sports fan, following the Bills, Yankees and the Knicks and could always be found watching Sports Center. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and horseshoes.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic officiating.
