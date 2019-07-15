John C. McCutcheon, 74, of Sayre, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre on July 12, 2019 following a brief illness.
John was born on December 18, 1944 in Sayre, Pa., the son of Harry and Lena McCutcheon.
John graduated from Sayre Area High School in 1965. After several jobs, he ended up retiring from the Ingersoll Rand in Athens, Pa. after working there for over 35 years.
John was a lifelong member of the J E Wheelock’s Hose Company in Milltown.
He is survived by his wife, Melodie McCutcheon; brothers Thomas (Faye) McCutcheon, Donald (Shirley) McCutcheon; sons Christopher (Tracy) McCutcheon of Sayre, Pa., John (Jayna) McCutcheon II of Sayre, Pa.; daughter Holly Sinsabaugh of Sayre, Pa.; grandchildren Chelsea, Madylyn, Morgan and Jayden; numerous nephews and nieces.
There will be a celebration of John’s life at the J E Wheelock’s Hose Company in Milltown on Saturday, July 20, 2019 starting at 1 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for John’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.