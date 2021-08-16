Elizabeth B. Kochin, 93, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
She was born in March of 1928 at the People’s Hospital in Sayre. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1946 and began working for Dr. Higgins in Sayre as a receptionist/secretary in his private practice, until he was appointed head of the Pediatric Department at the Robert Packer Hospital. She then worked for Dr. Maxwell Manley, who took over the private practice.
On July 24, 1948 she married John W. Everson and moved to Lockport, N.Y. in 1956, where she worked for W.T. Grants as head cashier. Following the death of her husband in March of 1966, she moved back to Waverly. In 1982 she met and married Michael Kochin. She worked at the Robert Packer Hospital as a medical secretary/transcriptionist from July of 1966 until retiring in 1989. She was a long-time member of the Sayre United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, John W. Everson; second husband, Michael B. Kochin; mother, Sara Wertz Bryan; father, Henry N. Brown; stepfather, George F. Bryan; and grandson, David J. Squires.
Elizabeth is survived by her twin daughters, Lana K. (Everson) Waite and Linda M. (Everson) Squires; son-in-law, Dennis L. Squires; grandson, Aaron J. Lopreste; great grandchildren, Brianna, Kelsey and Joseph Lopreste; great-great grandson, Karson L. Gooch; great-great granddaughter, Reagan E. Gooch; sisters, Gladys (Bryan) Houghtaling, Kathleen (Bryan) Burnett and Janet (Bryan) Hugo; brother, George Bryan and sister-in-law, Janet; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth enjoyed gardening, going to the movies and out for breakfast every morning. Her favorite thing to do was reading. She was a very caring person, a loving wife and mother. Her family was what was most important to her. It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye. She will be missed dearly.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A funeral service to honor Elizabeth’s life will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Bill Vallet officiating. Burial to follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Towanda, Pa. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Elizabeth’s family may visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or under “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.