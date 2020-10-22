Georgiana Marie “George” Ellers, “A Good-Hearted Woman,” 73, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away following an extended illness on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1947, in Waverly, N.Y., the daughter of the late Gerald and Ruth Thompson.
George bartended throughout many of the Valley businesses over the years, but her priority was always her family. She loved being surrounded by her family over the years and was especially proud of each and every one of them. George was an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed gardening. She was a huge animal lover and especially loved tending to her faithful companion Nikki and her cat Lacey.
She is predeceased by her sisters Cindy Thompson and Marsha Wolcott and brother Jerry Thompson.
Georgiana is survived by her children Pam and Bill Lahar of Fort Myers, Fla., Collette Ellers and Tim Cole of Barton, N.Y., and Tom and Christine Frost of Ft. Worth, Texas, grandchildren and their spouses Nora, Brandon, Dustin and Gloria, Chadevin and Jessica, Jazzmyne and Kyle, Timmy, Sharon, Crystal and Quintin, and Stacey and Justin, great-grandchildren Aden, Ericka, Isaiah, Cameron, Lil Chadevin, Roman, Quintin, Lillian, Temperance, Andrew, Antonio, McKenna, Lola, Diana, Maleenah, Bowdyn, Summer, and Garrett, and one great-great-grandson Jace. She is also survived by her sisters Avis Haxton of Athens, Pa., and Belinda Randall of Athens, Pa., special nephew and her Godson Todd Randall, several other beloved nieces and nephews, many cousins, and her dear friend Patty Marchese of Waverly, N.Y.
Friends and family may call on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for the visitation and funeral service.
Burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.
Too-Da-Loo, Love Ya, Bye – I Win!!
Memorial donations may be made in Georgiana’s name to: Nancy Quatrini Breast Cancer Fund, Oncology Department, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 or Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.