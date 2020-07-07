Diann Friant, née Walls , age 62, of Plum, Pennsylvania and a native of Waverly, New York, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, following a long and tenacious battle against cancer.
Diann is survived by her two brothers, Michael Walls and David Walls, both of Waverly; her daughter, Jillian Friant of Singapore and Sydney, Australia; and her son and daughter-in-law, Jared Friant and Danielle Roe of Plum, Pennsylvania. Her family extends to many dear friends, including those at the Plum Retirement Residence.
At Diann’s request, there will be no service. Those wishing to celebrate her memory are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite animal rescue charity or humane society, a cause that was close to Diann’s heart throughout her life.
Professional Services Trusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd. (Blawnox, PA) www.thomasmsmithfh.com