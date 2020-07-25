David Edward Farnham, Jr., 57, of Wasverly, N.Y. passsed away in his North Carolina home on July 21, 2020. He was born Janujary 4, 1963, to his late father David Edward Farnham, Sr. and late mother Joyce Ann Stewart.
He is survived by his brother Rick Farnham (wife Tammy Farnham), sister Holly Duncan (husband Tim Duncan), two daughters, Stacy Santalucia and Danelle McMahon, son Michael Farnham and long time friend and companion Annie Farnham. He i also survived by eight grandchildren and several neices and nephews.
At his children’s request his ashes will remain in Hickory, N.C. where he loved to be. The family will hold a private wake for close family and friends at a later date.
“Rest in peace, Dad. We’ll take it from here.”