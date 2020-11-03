Barbara B. Mann passed away in the afternoon of Oct. 29, 2020 with family by her side.
Barb was born Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1948 in Sherwood, N.Y., to the late Dean and Gladys Bailey. She was the youngest of five children. She was raised with her siblings on the family farm in King Ferry, N.Y.
Barb graduated from King Ferry Central School. She met John Mann and were married Aug. 12 1969. They just recently celebrated 51 years of marriage. Together they raised two daughters and one son. She worked at DeFrahn’s Studio for 14 years as a photographic processor. She then decided to be a stay-at-home mom and help take care of the excavation business. During this time, Barb was also a member of the Litchfield United Methodist Church for many years, an auditor for the Litchfield Township, she was involved with the PTA, school board and a “High School Band Mom.”
She is survived by her husband John at home, daughter Carla Mann and husband Christopher of Dickinson, Texas, Krista Mann and fiancé Mike of Lockwood, N.Y., John Mann Jr. and wife Sara of Lake Elizabeth, Calif., her three grandchildren Reagan, Bryce and Hali. She is also survived by two of her siblings Sue Stradling and James Bailey, wife Faith. Andrea and Jason Bean whom have been a part of her life, family and whom she thought the world of. Numerous nieces, nephews, special friends, family and neighbors.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Stanley and sister Nancy.
Barb was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife and friend. To say she was loved and will be missed is an extreme understatement.
As per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com.