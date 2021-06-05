Sherrie D. (Taylor) Fairbanks, 80, of Virginia Beach, Va. formerly of Athens, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021.
She was born on August 5, 1940, in Sayre, Pa., the daughter of the late Harold and Velma (Montgomery) Taylor.
Sherrie was a life-long resident of the Valley area and recently she and her husband moved to Virginia Beach to be closer to family. She worked as a Secretary for the Athens Area School District, prior to retiring. Sherrie graduated from Athens Area High School, Class of 1958 and continued to stay in contact with her classmates. She attended all the class reunions until her health prevented her from doing so. After high school, she took up bowling and volunteered with the Athens Little League for many years. She was very active in researching her family genealogy as well as many others in the Valley area. For those that saw her on weekends, you may have seen her in her Miami Dolphin attire as she was so very fond of this football team!
She is predeceased by her sister Doreen Thompson.
Sherrie is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Norman at home, sons and daughters-in-law Scott and Mary Jane Fairbanks of Catasauqua, Pa., Randy and Rebecca Fairbanks of Virginia Beach, Va., and Cory and Marilyn Faye Fairbanks of Virginia Beach, Va., seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law David and Laura Taylor of Mesa, Az., and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. at Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the church at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Paula Kraus and Rev. James Donahoo co-officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Sherrie’s name to Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com