Brandy Lee Smith Gardner, 45, of 608 Song Bird Lane, Ulster, Pa. passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020 at home following a courageous battle against cancer.
Brandy was born in Towanda, PA on December 24, 1974, the daughter of Yvonne M. King Wilkinson and William E. “Bill” Wilkinson.
She was a graduate of Athens Area High School with the Class of 1991. Brandy was formerly employed by MASCO in Athens Township, Taylor packing in Wyalusing, Pa. and was last employed by Sardo & Sons at E.I. DuPont in Towanda. Brandy enjoyed spending time with her family, the outdoors, hunting and fishing.
Brandy’s family includes her husband, Brandon Gardner, sons, Ryan Smith and Caleb Smith (Jessica Lauber), her parents, William E. and Yvonne King Wilkinson, twin brother, Jeremy J. (Linda) Wilkinson, nephew, Joshua Wilkinson, niece, Alicia Wilkinson (Ralph Wells) as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brandy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Ed and Hannah King and paternal grandparents, Henry “Snowball” and Helen Wilkinson.
A Celebration of Life service for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
