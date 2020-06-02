Bonnie Marie Howe, 69, born in October of 1950; raised in Waverly, N.Y.and Owego, N.Y., but who lived most of her adult life in Waverly, N.Y., died peacefully in hospice care Friday, May 29, 2020.
She will be greatly missed by her son John Howe of Waverly, N.Y., three grandchildren and her large family of brothers Charles L. Howe and Michael Howe of Owego, N.Y.; Roger T. Howe of Binghamton, N.Y.; sisters Terry Vanderpool of Sayre, Pa.; and Pamela Gallagher, Rosa Ellis and Kathy M. Howe of Waverly, N.Y.; Linda Finch of Whitney Point, N.Y., April E. Howe of Norwich, N.Y. and many nephews, nieces an cousins.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents Charles L. Howe and Kathleen Howe of Owego, N.Y., her ex-husbands William Tobbey and Charles Simonds and her brother Jerry Howe.
Bonnie was fond of walking and shopping. She would be recognized by most people of Waverly. She also enjoyed trying her luck on lottery tickets.
A celebration of her life event is being planned for her family, friends and acquaintances at a later date. A message of sympathy may be left on the Blauvelt Funeral Home web page.