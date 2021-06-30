Charles “Chuck” A Paul, 61, died June 13, 2021, after losing his battle with COVID-19.
Chuck was born March 5, 1960 to Charles Richard Paul and Alzina Ruby Paul and was a 1978 graduate of Waverly High School. He was married to Glenda (Robb) Paul on May 23, 1981 at North Waverly Chapel in Waverly, N.Y.
Chuck worked as a quality control specialist and warehouse supervisor. He enjoyed cars, horses, but most of all, spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed all activities with his children and grandchildren including movies, walks and playing any activity they found enjoyable. He was a devoted father and grandfather who cared deeply for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Richard Paul and Alzina Ruby Paul and his daughter Caressa Lynn Paul.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Glenda Paul, and their two sons, Codie Allen Paul and Courtney Alex Paul, as well as two grandchildren, Cooper Max Paul and Alexander Francis Paul. He is also survived by his four siblings, Thomas Richard Paul, Vicky Jo Reeves, Charlene Kay Paul and Pamela Rose LaFave, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Chuck is now with the Lord, but his memory will endure.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Athens Wesleyan Church, 3903 Wilawana Road, Sayre, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wesleyan Church Grievance Fund in Chuck’s name.
The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Chuck’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.