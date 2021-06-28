George Dale Howell, 80, of Chemung, N.Y. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 25, 2021 at home with his loving wife by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, John A. and Ella E. Poppins Howell; his son, Eric A. Howell; and his foster daughter, Kathy Tilley. George is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Jana L. Howell of Chemung; daughters, Jennifer Moorehead of Chemung and Kelly Ganci of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, Emily Cox of Brussels, Belgium, Hailey Moorehead of Deltona, Fla., Gary Moorehead of Lockwood, N.Y., Sarah Ganci of Seattle, Wash., Anna Ganci of Cary, N.C., April Tilley of Elmira, N.Y., and great grandson Noah Tilley of Elmira; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol McPherson of Alton, Ill., Mary (Jim) Wicklund of Alton, Ill., Michael (Jena) Theisen of Alton, Ill., David Theisen of Godfrey, Ill. and Ann Marie (John) Buatti of Iowa City, Iowa; host father to 14 Rotary exchange students and five foster daughters along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
George was born in Alton, Ill. and graduated from Alton Senior High School. He obtained his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville by proudly completing nine years of night school while working full time at Pecks Products in St. Louis, Mo. and Ithaca, N.Y. He went on to work at Madison Chemical in Madison, Ind., followed by working at Calgon Corporation in St. Louis. In 1980, George and Jana purchased Chemite, Inc. in Chemung, N.Y. For over 30 years, George grew the business along with his late son, Eric and daughter, Jennifer.
George was a board member of St. James Church and School in Waverly, where he volunteered as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. He was an active member of the Lions Club in Waverly and was awarded the Distinguished Service Award in appreciation for his many years of dedicated service as treasurer as well as other offices. He was a board member for the Waverly Free Library and Citizens and Northern Bank. As a member of the Waverly Business Association, he was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year in 2002.
George was a humble, generous, and loving man. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially during the holidays, family dinners, and boating at Waneta Lake. He owned two ‘57 Chevys and liked to attend classic car shows. On Fridays, he and his wife enjoyed movie date nights at Sayre Theater. He travelled often, loved going on cruises, and visited 25 countries and each of the 50 states. He valued his employees and treated them like family. Every week he looked forward to playing Hearts with his card group. He was a loyal friend to many, kept in touch with several high school friends and until recently, attended many reunions.
He often said funny quips or quotes that were referred to as Georgisms. The family’s favorite being “What the heck, we’re on vacation.”. George will be greatly missed by all.
The family would like to sincerely thank George’s devoted and kind caregivers and to the Care First NY Hospice team.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial officiated by the Rev. Elo Malachy Nwosu at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. Internment to follow in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y. Memorial donations may be made in George’s name to The ALS Association Upstate NY Chapter, 135 Old Cove Rd., Suite 213 – Liverpool, N.Y. 13090 at https://www.als.org/donate > local Upstate NY Chapter > check: ‘Honor or memorial gift’. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.