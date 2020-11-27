Dale Laverne Hollenback, 74, of Flagler Beach, FL formerly of Sayre, Pa. passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Dale was born in Towanda, Pa. on July 24, 1946 a son of the late Raymond “Pete” Hollenback and Helen Fowler Hollenback.
He grew up working on the family farm in Luthers Mills, Pa. and was a graduate of Troy High School, Troy, Pa. Following high school Dale served with the U.S. Army Reserves. Dale was the president of D&K Enterprises, a trucking company in Waverly, N.Y. for 40 years.
Dale enjoyed the outdoors, farming in Luthers Mills, hunting and fishing.
He was a member of Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, VFW Post 1568, Towanda, Roma Madre Lodge No. 1342 Order Sons and Daughters of Italy, Sayre, Pa. Sayre Elks Lodge No. 1148, Bradford County Outboard Motor Club and the Towanda Gun Club.
Surviving are his daughter, Stephanie A. Miller of Baltimore, Md., son and daughter-in-law, Ronald D. and Denise Hollenback of Bel Air, Md., grandchildren, Delaney Miller, Angelina Miller, Paige Hollenback, Thomas Hollenback, and Morgan Hollenback, sisters, Laura Pape, Nancy Harman, and Susan Hollenback, brother, Mark Hollenback as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his friend and former spouse, Kathryn Hollenback.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in memory of Dale Laverne Hollenback may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. (woundedwarriorproject.org)
