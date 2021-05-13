Though life’s pursuits took him far away from the Valley many years ago, what he learned from his family and friends here on snowy streets, rain-filled springs and warm summer nights, remained a constant truth – meet people where they are – and all people have innate value.
Walter John Knowles, 66, of Burke, Va., passed away on April 14, 2021 at the Inova Hospital in Fairfax, Va., after a lengthy illness.
Born in Sayre, Pa., on Oct. 19, 1954, he was the son of the late Walter and Mary Ellen Reilly Knowles.
He was a graduate of the Epiphany School and of Notre Dame High School in Elmira, N.Y. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton and was later awarded his Master of Arts degree from George Mason University.
Walter was employed for many years in hospital administration at the Washington Hospital Center and at Georgetown University Hospital.
Throughout his lifetime, Walter possessed a very warm and outgoing personality that made him well liked and admired by his many friends and colleagues.
Walter was a voracious reader and had a keen interest in philosophy, American Indian archaeology, the American Civil War, the Outer Banks and baseball. He enjoyed music and liked to relax by playing the piano or the guitar.
Walter was predeceased by his sister, Mary Frances Knowles Trudeau, in 2018.
Walter is survived by his son Bryan Knowles, Bryan’s wife Courtney and their two sons, Patrick and Kevin, all of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his two brothers, John of Biglerville, Pa., and William (Bill) of Sayre, Pa.
Walter is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving him is Diane Mountjoy, a loving and kind companion who gave him the comfort, strength and confidence that he needed during his long illness.
A Requiem Mass was offered at the Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Church in Annandale, Va., on April 20, 2021. Father Stephen Starezenski, a close friend of Walter’s, was the celebrant. Mr. Gary Beilman of Hawley, Pa., a college friend of Walter’s, presented a very warm and uplifting eulogy.
Walter’s family would like to suggest that donations on his behalf be made to local food banks, the Valley Bridge, or to a charity of one’s choosing.