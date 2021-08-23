Katherin A. Robinson, 59, of Waverly, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Robert Packer Hospital.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1961, the daughter of Nancy (Smith) Mott and the late Frank Mott. A full obituary will follow in the near future.
The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. 18810 to help offset the funeral expenses.
Those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.