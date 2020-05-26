James E. “Jim” Allen, Jr., 62, of Ridgebury Twp., Pennsylvania, passed away at home with his family by his side on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born on March 13, 1958, in Sayre, Pa., the son of James E., Sr. and Mina (Parrish) Allen.
Jim loved operating heavy machinery and farming. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed his morning coffee time spending time with friends. He took pleasure in simply sightseeing and driving the back roads in the area.
He is predeceased by his father; James E. Allen, Sr., grandparents; Earl and Alberta Parrish, and his uncle and aunt; Maynard and Kate Snell.
James is survived by his children; Tommy Allen of Sayre, Pa, Roxanne (Dave) Mays of Athens, Pa., Renee (Chris) Dickerson of Gillett, Pa., and Sue (Chris) Hanrahan of Endicott, N.Y., 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother; Mina Allen, his sister and best friend; Sandy (Edward) Owen of Ridgebury Twp., Pa., sisters Barbie (Gerry) Koser of Ridgebury Twp., Pa., and Brenda (Bill) Plouse of Ridgebury, Pa., special cousin; Travis VanDyke, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
Burial will be in Bentley Creek Cemetery, Gillett, Pennsylvania.
Memorial donations may be made in James’ name to: Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840. The family wishes to thank the Guthrie Cancer Care Center for the care given during James’ illness, especially to Nurse Amanda and Physician’s Asst. Kelby.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)