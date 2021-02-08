Dan Belosky, 71, of Chemung N.Y., passed away unexpectedly Thursday February 4th surrounded by his family.
He leaves behind his wife Karen, son Joe, brothers Mike (Susan) and Patrick Belosky. Dan also leaves a large extended family and many friends he loved very much.
He was a talented athlete and avid sports fan. Upon high school graduation, he received three offers from professional baseball teams along with an offer from the University of Delaware to play football. Although he had many options he chose to attend St. Lawrence University. As he aged Dan switched to a more leisurely sport, golf. Once again he excelled. He aced every 19th hole he played.
Dan also loved to travel and make new friends. Everywhere he went was a new adventure, but most of his best adventures were fishing on Keuka lake with his brothers. Even when no fish were caught there were always tales to tell. As per Dan’s wishes there will be no services.
