Brandon D. Jacobson, 27, of Sayre passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Barton after losing his battle with addiction.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Alicia Jacobson of Sayre; his sons, Landon Christopher Jacobson and Asher James Jacobson of Sayre; parents, David and Pamela Jacobson of Barton; brothers, Ken (April) Jacobson of Barton, Chad (Stephanie) Jacobson of Ithaca and Travis (Kendra) Jacobson of Owego; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Brandon loved his boys, he was a great Dad who coached Landon’s little league team. He loved to clean and make sure everything was in its place. He enjoyed detailing cars, listening to rap music and playing basketball.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Brandon’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.