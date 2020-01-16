Barbara F. McCormack, 69, of Waverly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Elderwood Care Nursing Home in Waverly, N.Y.
She was predeceased by father, George Eberhardt Sr.; brother, George Eberhardt Jr.; and grandson, Thomas McCormack.
Barbara is survived by mother, Belva Eberhardt of Newfield; daughters, Christina McCormack of Tennessee and Patricia (Jeremy) Searles of Waverly; brother, Eugene Eberhardt of Newfield; best friend, Linda Savona of Elmira; friend, Chris (Jim) Paddock of Elmira; grandchildren, Jeremy Searles Jr. and Mahkya Searles; great-granddaughters, Emily and Attison; her four-legged companion, her cat, Little Girl; along with several nieces and nephews.
Barbara enjoyed spending time with Patty and was a member of TOPS and the attended the Love Church in Elmira.
A time of calling will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Barbara’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.