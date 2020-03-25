Barbara Lynn Anderson-Kerwell, 70, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. The family is planning a service at a later date. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.