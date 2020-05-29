Norman Walter Brown died Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home in Athens Township, Pa. He was born October 4, 1931 in Ulster, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Athens High School and Penn State University, and then served his country with the United States Army.
Norman managed several local feed mills and was a lifelong dairy/beef farmer. He was married in Monterey, California May 27, 1954 to Marcella Jean Russell.
He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Edith Brown, sister, Janice C. Brown, daughter, Paula Louise and son, Roger. Norman is survived by his wife of 66 years, sons, Duncan (Gigi) Brown and Michael (Fabiola) Brown, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Interment will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Norman Walter Brown. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.